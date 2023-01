National auto parts chain AutoZone has opened a new store in the Lancaster Shopping Center in Manheim Township.

The new AutoZone at 1645 Lititz Pike takes a spot that had previously been occupied by Rotana Furniture and before that was the home of arts and crafts retailer Michaels.

The new AutoZone is the ninth Lancaster County location for Tennessee-based AutoZone, which has nearly 7,000 stores in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the U.S. Virgin Islands.