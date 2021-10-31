Gap Inc. has opened an Athleta brand store in the Shoppes at Belmont in Manheim Township.

Athleta features workout and activewear for women and girls including leggings, stretchy pants, tank tops and soft pullovers. In the shopping center along Fruitville Pike near Route 30, Altheta occupies a 5,000-square-foot spot between Rack Room Shoes and Finch Jewelers.

The Shoppes at Belmont store is the first Lancaster County location for Athleta, which has about 200 U.S. stores, including in Harrisburg at The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace. At Belmont, Athleta replaces Lane Bryant, which closed in August 2020 as part of a bankruptcy reorganization of its parent company.

In addition to the Athleta brand, Gap also owns Old Navy and Banana Republic.