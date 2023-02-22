Isaac’s Restaurant has added beer sales at its locations in Rapho and Warwick townships. Both locations are slated to be renovated into Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, a new dinner-focused concept for the regional restaurant chain known for its lunch menu of grilled sandwiches named for birds.

The Isaac’s restaurants at 919 E. Main St. in Rapho Township and 4 Trolley Run Road in Warwick Township now offer six Isaac’s beers on tap. Beginning sometime in April the two locations will also have an updated menu that includes burgers and fries.

The changes are the first step of a planned makeover of the restaurants that will mimic a renovation done last spring at the Isaac’s at 565 Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township, which will also start selling burgers and fries in April. Renovations of the Rapho and Warwick restaurants are likely “in a year or two,” Isaac’s CEO Mike Weaver said.

Within the next couple years, Weaver said he expects all the Isaac’s locations to be remade into Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery through renovations that will add new decor and a full bar that can offer Pennsylvania-made beer and wine as well as mixed drinks made with liquor produced in the state. So far, five of Isaac’s 13 restaurants have been converted to the new concept.

Weaver said the changes come as Isaac’s seeks to use its dining rooms to host dinner guests instead of the lunch crowd, which he says has dwindled. Weaver said people still get lunch from Isaac’s, but the restaurants’ dining rooms can be underutilized because lunch is more often a grab-and-go affair rather than a sit-down meal. While the menu will be updated, the traditional Isaac’s sandwiches will remain, he said.

Isaac’s Restaurant opened its first brewery in 2019 at its downtown Lancaster location at 25 N. Queen St., a project that was funded by selling that location’s restaurant liquor license. Isaac’s also makes beer at its Lebanon County restaurant that opened almost a year ago as Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery.

Based in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, Isaac’s has six restaurants in Lancaster County as well as locations in Berks, Cumberland, Lebanon and York counties. The first Isaac’s opened in 1983 in the first block of North Queen Street in Lancaster. Weaver bought the chain in 2015 from founder Phil Wenger and then subsequently moved its headquarters from Lancaster to Camp Hill.