Bird-in-Hand Corp. is opening a vendor marketplace next month near its restaurant, hotel and theater in the village of Bird in Hand.

With space for 40 vendors, Artisan Village will occupy a historic hardware and general store at 2705 Old Philadelphia Pike near the Bird-in-Hand Bakery Café. Vendors will include Welsh Mountain Candle Company, Cloverfield Bags, BGC Sewn Products and Urban Southern. A mid-April opening is planned.

Artisan Village is in the circa-1890 building that began as a hardware and farm machinery business and was remade by Abram Keener in 1958 into the Old Village Hardware & General Store, a retail store that catered to tourists. In recent years, the property has housed antiques shops and artist studios.

Last October John Smucker II, chief executive officer of Bird-in-Hand Corp., bought the building and two others just to the east for $2.6 million from Keener’s daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and George Desmond. Smucker then oversaw a renovation of the property that included adding a centralized checkout.

“We’re bringing a part of the village history back to life, supporting our local small businesses and giving folks another reason to spend some time in Bird-in-Hand. We think it will be a great place for local residents to find gifts and handcrafted items, and for visitors to take home an authentic piece of Lancaster County.”

