Ardene, a Canadian fashion retailer, will open a new store this summer at Park City Center.

Ardene features apparel, footwear and accessories for women and girls. The brand also recently added a menswear collection. At Park City, Ardene will take a spot in the Boscov’s wing.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Ardene was founded in 1982 as an accessories and jewelry retailer, later adding clothing for women and men. It now operates more than 375 stores in the U.S. and Canada, with the nearest store in Philadelphia.