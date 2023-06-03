Nearly 30 years after they first opened a punk rock shop in Lancaster city, the owners of Angry, Young and Poor have announced plans to close their retail store.

“We finally decided to exit the city. The expenses, taxes, constant bills are too much for the amount of in-store business we get. The building is up for sale. Don’t panic ... we are continuing online and looking for a new spot. ... It was a gut-wrenching decision,” read a May 25 Facebook post announcing the change.

Angry, Young and Poor began in 1995 with a shop at 140 N. Prince St. selling audiotapes, T-shirts, buttons and other miscellaneous punk-themed items. The store expanded through online sales and then moved in 2004 to its current, larger location where there is a retail store as well as a warehouse. Its inventory now includes punk-themed clothing, leather jackets, shoes, patches and records, as well as books, action figures and studded belts and bracelets.

Angry, Young and Poor’s building at 356 W. Orange St. was listed for sale in late May with an asking price of $750,000. The 6,800-square-foot property includes a retail storefront, inventory warehouse and an eight-space parking lot.

Angry, Young and Poor is owned by Jeff and Andrea Anderson, who founded it with John and Haralam Shuba. The Andersons say they expect to stay at their current location for two or three months and then move the operation to a warehouse outside the city where they can continue online sales.

“We're not looking for a new retail location. Unless something amazing becomes available we're looking to be online only,” Andrea Anderson said.

Angry, Young and Poor Address: 356 W. Orange St., Lancaster city. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 717-397-6116, angryyoungandpoor.com, facebook.com/ayppunk.