After a variety of delays, construction work is slated to begin soon on two new restaurants at the Crossings at Conestoga Creek.

Andonia’s Chophouse, an Italian-themed steakhouse, will begin taking shape in February and Pizzeria Luca, an upscale pizza shop, expects to be under construction in late January. Meanwhile, work is well underway at the Manheim Township shopping center on Lancaster County’s first Shake Shack, which is being built next to Starbucks.

At The Crossings, Andonia’s Chophouse is taking an existing 5,100-square-foot space in the shopping center across from Long’s Park where it plans to feature seafood and steaks, freshly made pasta and an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

Andonia’s Chophouse is a new concept for York-based O.N.E. Hospitality Group, which publicized plans for the restaurant in December 2021 and had originally hoped to be open by now.

Allison Witherow, a spokesperson for O.N.E. Hospitality Group, said the restaurant has been delayed “due to unforeseen circumstances post-pandemic,” adding that construction is now slated to begin in February which would put the restaurant on track for an opening in early summer.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group operates The Cantina York and Aviano’s Trattoria as well as Presto Fast Italian, which has locations in Lancaster and York. O.N.E. Hospitality Group also operates The Pressroom Restaurant & Bar, a downtown Lancaster restaurant that was previously owned and operated by a subsidiary of Steinman Communications, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

In an existing 3,500-square-foot space next to the planned Andonia’s Chophouse at The Crossings, construction is slated to begin at the end of January on Pizzeria Luca, a casual version of Luca, an Italian restaurant in Lancaster city.

The restaurant had originally been slated to open in “late 2022” but co-owner Taylor Mason said, “certain areas of the project are just taking longer than expected,” declining to offer a new opening date.

Both Andonia’s Chophouse and Piizzeria Luca will occupy spots off the shopping center’s main circular plaza that have been unoccupied since The Crossings debuted in 2018.

Nearby, Shake Shack is building its own, 3,500-square-foot restaurant just south of Starbucks. The burger-and-shake restaurant had originally hoped to open in “late 2022.” No one from the New York-based restaurant franchise responded to a question about a new projected opening date.