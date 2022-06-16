The owners of Amorette, an upscale Lancaster city restaurant featuring French and Asian inspired cuisine, have announced its sale to an unnamed buyer.

The restaurant at 401 N. Prince St. will have its last dinner service Saturday, June 25, under Tom and Donna Ponessa, who opened it in May 2018.

“As family owners, we have poured our hearts into this space — and the energy it has taken is immense. With that in mind, we have decided that now is the right time to step away and sell Amorette to a trusted colleague and local restaurateur, who will be announced at a later date,” the Ponessas posted Tuesday on Amorette’s Facebook page.

Amorette, which features multicourse tasting menus, has seating for around 120, including at the bar, the main dining area along Lemon Street, several private dining rooms, and an eight-seat chef’s table.

Located on the first floor of The Press Building, Amorette is across Prince Street from T.W. Ponessa & Associates, a counseling firm owned by the Ponessas.