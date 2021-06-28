An art gallery featuring the work of international artists is opening next month in Lancaster.

Situated at 614 N. Duke St., Suite 1, American Dragon Fine Art is owned by Joe Gaskins, along with his wife, Lena Liu, who previously was an art curator in Beijing, China. In 2019, the couple helped open a gallery in New York City, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted that to close in April 2020.

Gaskins grew up in Lancaster and he said they decided to move here and open a gallery after learning more about the local art scene. The first exhibition will feature artists from China, India and the United States. A July 24 grand opening is planned.