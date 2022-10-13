Amanita Café is now open in Lancaster city, replacing Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary, which closed near the end of June.

Located at 401 W. Walnut St., Amanita Café is a farm-to-table restaurant whose owners say they are committed to using local, seasonal and organic ingredients “down to the smallest dash.”

The restaurant’s mission statement describes the owners as “a team of farmers, foragers, herbalists, chefs and ethical entrepreneurs with a mutual passion for healing humans and the earth.”

Amanita Café will initially only serve breakfast and lunch but will expand within the next two months to offer dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.

The breakfast menu includes egg dishes, oatmeal, smoothies and vegan options. For lunch, there are a variety of soups, sandwiches and salads. Drinks include coffee and tea as well as matcha and kombucha.

Amanita Cafe has seating for 34 inside and room for another eight at some outside tables.