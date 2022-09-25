Amanita Café will open on Oct. 11 at 401 W. Walnut St. in Lancaster city. It takes the place of Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary, which closed June 24.

Amanita Café is a farm-to-table café in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of downtown Lancaster. Café ownership is diverse with a wide variety of experience in the hospitality, horticulture, business, tech and nonprofit sectors..

Benita Robledo, one of the co-owners, said the café is partnering with local organic farmers, Rising Lotus Farm, and will serve biodynamic coffee under its own label. It plans to source its meats from Rooster Street Deli.

“The cafe is really a space for good local food that’s delicious, affordable, healthy and harvested and grown for the environment,” said Robledo. “We have such fantastic food here (Lancaster County) and most of it gets shipped across the world.”

The café will also offer some retail shelves of goods from like-minded businesses including tinctures from Susquehanna Apothecary and Ditch Weed Craft Hemp. Susquehanna Apothecary’s owner, Benjamin Weiss, is also a co-owner of the café.

The ownership includes farmers, foragers, permaculture teachers and a chef. All except Robledo and her husband are Lancaster County natives. The cafe, which will initially only serve breakfast and lunch, will soon expand into offering dinners.

“It’s a really big mission for a little café,” Robledo said. “We want to be accessible and warm and welcoming for people.”

“We come from different spaces of really appreciating food,” said Robledo, who is also an actor best known for a stint as Amalia on “Gossip Girl.”