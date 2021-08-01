The former Carlos & Charlies in East Hempfield Township is reopening Thursday as Almigo’s, a restaurant and bar that features traditional Mexican dishes alongside American food.

Alan Mongeau bought the restaurant property at 2309 Columbia Ave. in February for $195,000. Carlos & Charlies operated there for 26 years before closing in 2018.

Mongeau oversaw renovations that included gutting the kitchen and adding new equipment. He painted and did some other cosmetic renovations in the bar and dining rooms. Twenty-five spaces were added to the parking lot.

The restaurant has seating for about 80 people, including space for about two dozen around the rectangular bar. The dining areas have a mix of booths, and high- and low-topped tables. There’s also a small bar at a window.

The menu features a variety of traditional Mexican dishes, including chimichangas, chilaquiles, fajitas, enchilada and burritos. Nachos and taco bowls also will be offered. The American fare includes burgers, wings, steaks and salmon.

The drinks menu includes 10 beers on tap, 20 by the bottle, and a full cocktail menu with a variety of tequilas.

Work on a 2,500-square-foot deck next to the parking lot that will add seating for about 80 people is expected to begin this summer, according to Mongeau. The project will include the addition of a bar and two bathrooms. The new deck will likely open next summer, he said.

Mongeau said he always wanted to have a restaurant and saw an opportunity when the last of the three former Carlos & Charlies, which also had locations in Mount Joy and Lancaster city, went on the market.

Other restaurants that have operated at the new Almigo’s location include Rusty’s Fine Dining and Spirits, and Three Mile House Cafe.