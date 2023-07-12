Two years after it debuted along Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township, Almigo’s is closing Saturday ahead of plans for the restaurant to become another location for the owners of Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar.

Slated to open sometime in September, the next restaurant at 2309 Columbia Ave. will be a new concept for siblings Gerardo and Sisly Ramirez and their parents Gerardo Sr. and Rocio Martinez, who have Mexican restaurants in East Hempfield and Manheim townships.

Gerardo Ramirez Jr. said a name has not been finalized for the new restaurant, which will feature a menu of steaks, seafood and pasta.

The Ramirezes will be leasing the space for their new restaurant from Alan Mongeau, who bought the former Carlos & Charlies restaurant property in February 2021 and then oversaw extensive renovations that included adding an outside patio with a bar. They also plan to use the liquor license from Almigo’s so they can offer a full menu of alcoholic drinks.

The Ramirezes originally opened Tequila Mexican Grill in August 2020 at 805A Rohrerstown Road, just north of Marietta Pike, in East Hempfield Township. The small restaurant features a variety of traditional Mexican dishes and also offers custom-baked cakes for a variety of occasions. In November, they opened a second Maize Mexican Grill with a similar menu in Manheim Township’s Richmond Square, taking a spot that had previously been Maize Mexican Cantina.