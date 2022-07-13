The Alley Kat, a Lancaster city restaurant and bar known for its pizza, is closing Sunday.

The restaurant and bar at 30 W. Lemon St. announced the closing Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“We are sad to announce the Alley Kat will be closing our doors on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Sunday will be our last day open from 4-8PM. We apologize for the short notice. Thank you to all of our loyal patrons and we will miss all of you. We appreciate all of your support over the years,” the post said.

Alley Kat owner John Katras said the restaurant is closing because he was approached by a real estate agent about selling the property, and now has a sales agreement for it.

The potential buyer has plans to put a restaurant in the property but didn’t want their name publicized because the deal hasn’t been finalized. The sale would not include the Alley Kat’s restaurant liquor license.

The 70-seat Alley Kat opened in 2003 in what had previously been Jamie’s Place and before that was the longtime home of Cassidy’s Tavern. The Alley Kat expanded on those restaurants by incorporating space in a house next door.

Katras originally had two partners in the restaurant whose name was derived from part of his own last name and its location at the corner of narrow Market Street.

Katras is a longtime Lancaster County restaurateur who in 1984 opened The Steak Out in Lancaster city and the opened Cravings sandwich shop in 1993 across from Lancaster Shopping Center. Both those restaurants have since closed.

Katras still owns Mosby’s Pub in Mount Joy and previously owned Charcoals in Manheim Township (now Stubby’s Grille) and The Cove, a Manheim Township restaurant that became The Waterfront before it closed. Katras is still an owner of the former Juke Box in Manheim Township that’s now called Club twenty3.