Discount grocer Aldi is making plans for a new store on part of Lancaster Airport’s property in Manheim Township.

Aldi has a ground lease for a tract at the southeast corner of Lititz Pike and Millport Road, just north of the airport terminal and runways, according to Ed Foster, the airport’s executive director.

Lancaster Airport disclosed Aldi as a prospective tenant during an Aug. 14 Manheim Township commissioners meeting where it sought a zoning text amendment that would allow a 30,000-square-foot store on airport property. Township commissioners granted the request, which will require Aldi to secure a variance from the zoning hearing board before construction could begin on a new store.

Foster said Aldi was selected after the grocer responded to a request for proposal. Foster said he did not have a timeline for the development or opening of the store.

Aldi is a no-frills grocery store that includes produce, dairy and bakery sections. Most items are under Aldi’s exclusive brands. The Aldi at the Lancaster Airport would be the fifth Lancaster County store for the German-owned discount grocery chain which opened its first store here in 2008.

Foster told commissioners that a lease with Aldi is another example of non-aeronautical revenue for the airport that also includes a lease for the Sheetz that opened in 2018 on airport property at 3205 Lititz Pike. Foster said such revenue accounts for about $1 million of the airport’s roughly $3.5 million annual budget.

In response to a request for comment, Jeff Baehr, Aldi divisional vice president, said “we do not have any information to share about a potential Aldi store opening near Lititz, PA.”