AJ’s at Market, which sells meat, deli items, and prepared foods at Lancaster Central Market, will close its market stand and move in early August to the former My Place Pizza shop in downtown Lancaster.

At its new spot at 12 N. Queen St., the business, which will still be called AJ’s at Market, will expand its offerings and eventually add a to-go lunch menu as well as some grocery items, owner Alicia Rutter explained.

The market stand’s closing date is set for July 29. Melissa Siwiec, executive director of the Central Market Trust, which manages the publicly-owned market, said the trust will seek to find a replacement that will offer a similar product mix as AJ’s at Market.

Rutter bought the market stand from the owners of Josephine’s, who acquired what had been the Carr’s market stand in June 2019 when they bought Carr’s Restaurant at 50 W. Grant St. All three stands carried a similar mix of fresh meat, deli items and prepared meals.

Rutter, who had been using part of a leased kitchen at Josephine’s, said the move will allow her to have her own kitchen and do business outside market days.

“I’m working seven days a week and I only have three days to sell,” said Rutter, who plans to be open Tuesday through Saturday at her new location.

Rutter said she hopes to begin offering a to-go lunch two months after her new shop opens and then begin selling grocery items early next year.

My Place Pizza never reopened after closing at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. It was last owned and operated by Renato and Maddalena Carboni. The Carbonis, who still own the property, bought it in 1997 from Salvatore and Maria Caretti, who had started My Place Pizza in 1983.