After being closed for a little more than a year, the former Rawlinsville Hotel & Restaurant in Holtwood in Martic Township reopens Saturday as Rawlinsville Brickhouse.

The restaurant at 3 Drytown Road offers a menu that includes traditional pub fare such as steaks, cheesesteaks and wings. It has inside seating for around 70 and space for about 30 outside.

The historic property at 3 Drytown Road in the village of Rawlinsville was bought in April by Robbie Stuart and his wife Katie Schatz-Stuart, who oversaw some significant renovations. They painted the outside of the building, added a new patio, repaved the parking lot and touched up the interior of the tavern, which traces its history to 1851.

Stuart, who owns Stuart & Sons Quality Lawn Care in East Drumore Township, said he has long wanted to have a restaurant. Rawlinsville Hotel and Restaurant had been closed since April 2022.

The original Rawlinsville Hotel was one of the earliest buildings in the crossroad settlement 13 miles south of Lancaster city. It sits at the southwest corner of the intersection that is the meeting place of Rawlinsville, Truce, Drytown and Martic Heights roads.