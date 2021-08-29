The former Salunga Village Restaurant has reopened as Jake’s on Main.

The restaurant at 188 W. Main St. in Salunga was completely renovated under a new owner who is offering a menu that includes breakfast, lunch and traditional diner fare with some twists.

Under Jacob Penniman, Jake’s on Main offers a breakfast menu of French toast, pancakes, home fries, eggs dishes and breakfast meats. Lunch includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and fresh-cut fries. There’s also Pennsylvania Poutine, a version of the Canadian dish consisting of french fries topped with cheese curds and sausage gravy.

Penniman said the menu is meant to “update some classics,” including by having rosemary, curry and Southwestern spices among the options for flavoring the home fries and french fries. He said he doesn’t plan to add dinner, saying a breakfast and lunch schedule suits the area, while being better for him and his employees.

Penniman, who bought the property for $265,000 in January 2020, oversaw renovations that included redoing the floors and walls and adding kitchen equipment. The opening of the 60-seat restaurant was delayed several time by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penniman, whose wife works at Elizabethtown College, earned a degree in biology from Dickinson College and worked for the pharmaceutical company Merck. He is president of Lansdale-based REP Industries, a business started by his grandfather that makes catalog racks, binders and custom cases, among other things.

Jake’s on Main is managed by John Cooper, who grew up in a house across from the former Salunga Village Restaurant. Cooper’s extended family owns H. Cooper & Son, a longtime car service business in Salunga.

After operating a grocery next door beginning in the 1920s, John Bender first opened a restaurant at 188 W. Main St. in 1948. He had operated a grocery story next door since the 1920s. The Benders sold the grocery store in 1982. Bruce and Adrienne Sheppard took over the restaurant in 1985. Mary Ann Mowery bought the original Bender’s restaurant in 1990, changing the name to Salunga Village Restaurant. It changed hands several times after Mowery sold it in 2005. The restaurant last operated in 2019.