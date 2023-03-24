Lititz Family Cupboard won’t be closing after all.

Nearly two months after announcing that it would shut down at the end of April, the Warwick Township restaurant has reversed course and now says it will be staying open.

“After much brainstorming and negotiating, we are pleased to announce that the Lititz Family Cupboard will remain OPEN!” read a message posted Thursday on the Lititz Family Cupboard’s Facebook page.

“We know that this news is both exciting and confusing. We apologize for the turmoil and frustration this may have caused our loyal customers. We hope that, like us, you find this update good news,” the post said.

In early February, Lititz Family Cupboard said that it would close April 29, explaining in a Facebook post that the decision came because the lease was ending on the 12 W. Newport Road building and a new one couldn’t be negotiated. The post also cited the impact of staffing issues and inflation.

The restaurant owned by Joshua Antes was previously owned by Chris and Karen Fisher, who still own the real estate. The Fishers also operate Tomato Pie Café which has locations in Lititz and Harrisburg.

No one responded to email and phone messages left for Antes and the Fishers seeking comment about the change of plans.

Now located at the edge of the Rock Lititz campus, the restaurant that is now Lititz Family Cupboard operated as the Toll Gate Inn Restaurant until 1997, when it was bought by John and Rose Dienner and renamed The Family Cupboard. The Fishers bought it in 2001 and changed the name to Lititz Family Cupboard.

Lititz Family Cupboard features Pennsylvania Dutch fare such as chicken pie, meatloaf and ham loaf as well as burgers, hot and cold sandwiches and wraps. Menu favorites include chicken corn soup, rotisserie chicken and peanut butter pie.