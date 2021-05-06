After it was delayed for more than a year, a Bhutanese restaurant is opening later this month in downtown Lancaster.

Norbu Lancaster will debut May 22 at 38 N. Christian St., the former home of Characters Pub, which closed in February 2019. The new restaurant is owned by Tenzin and Sanya Norbu who own Yak n Yeti restaurants in Carlisle and New Cumberland and were ready to open their Lancaster restaurant in April 2020, when their plans were delayed because of the pandemic.

To deal with a labor shortage that was a major part of the Lancaster restaurant’s delayed opening, the Norbus will temporarily close their New Cumberland restaurant and shuttle those employees to work in Lancaster. The Norbus live in New Cumberland and will personally drive the handful of employees to Lancaster.

Tenzin Norbu said he hopes to be able to reopen the New Cumberland restaurant in the fall, after the expiration of the $300 enhanced federal unemployment payments he says are making it difficult find employees.

Like the Norbus’ other restaurants, the Lancaster location will feature a Bhutanese and Nepalese cuisine amidst traditional décor as well as some traditional seating on floor cushions. It will initially just be open for dinner, but will also offer Sunday lunch. The Lancaster restaurant has a different name than the couple’s other restaurants because of a legal notice from Disney, which operates a Yak & Yeti Restaurant at its Animal Kingdom theme park near Orlando, Florida.

In an overflow space of the Lancaster restaurant, the Norbus operate Norbu Fine Jewelry, which they opened in January as their restaurant plans were delayed. The Norbus previously worked in the jewelry industry in New York City.