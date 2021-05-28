The former Juke Box will reopen Thursday as Club twenty3 following a renovation that redid nearly every aspect of the Manheim Township nightclub.

Closed since March 2020, renovation work at the roughly 5,000-square-foot dance club began last April with a new design that optimizes crowd flow.

Gone are the former step-down to the dance floor and the old red-and-white checkered floor. Bar areas were updated and new lounge areas were created around the central dance floor, while the sound system and an outdoor patio were also redone.

The revamped food menu features wings, fries, tacos and empanadas.

Eric Perrone, co-owner of the nightclub at 1703 New Holland Pike, said it will continue to try to attract a diverse crowd, featuring theme nights such as country and Latin nights, while also offering live entertainment before 10 p.m. DJs, who will play music from 10 p.m. to closing time.

Perrone said the long-planned renovation happened to coincide with its closure due to state-mandated restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday’s opening comes just as Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting capacity limits on nightclubs, restaurants and other businesses.

Perrone joined the club’s ownership group in 2018, several years after it was sold by longtime owner John Kneisley. Perrone declined to disclose the cost of the renovations

The Jukebox was once owned by William Trimble, who also owned Eden Vittles and Grog, a restaurant that preceded it. Before that, the spot was The Eden Hotel.