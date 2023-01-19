Noodle King, which previously had a restaurant in Lancaster city, is opening a new restaurant Sunday, Jan. 22, in East Lampeter Township.

The new Noodle King at 2350 Lincoln Highway East takes a spot along Route 30 in the Mill Creek Square shopping center. The restaurant is in a line of stores next to Red Robin, where it takes a spot that was the onetime home of California Tortilla.

Noodle King features North Vietnamese pho beef noodle soups and also offers noodle salads and egg rolls. It is owned and operated by Minh Than, who is backed by an investor.

Noodle King previously had a restaurant at 216 N. Duke St. where it offered a similar menu. It also has a stand inside Southern Market Lancaster where it operates as Pho Life.