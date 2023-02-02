A Taste of Philly, a sandwich shop previously located in Oxford, has moved to West Lampeter Township where it serves a revised menu of wraps, tacos and salads.

In its new location at 1702 Lampeter Road, A Taste of Philly occupies space in the former Lampeter Café building that had previously been part of a bakery. The seating area, where there is space for about 45, is in the first-floor space previously occupied by vendors for Lampeter Corner Boutique, which also operates out of the building. Some vendors remain on the first floor, but others have moved upstairs.

Owned by Jimmy and Kelly Fries, A Taste of Philly previously sold hoagies and steak sandwiches from a shop in Oxford Commons, the Walmart-anchored shopping center north of Oxford in Chester County. The Fries said they closed the Oxford shop in November “because there were a lot of food places in the area.”

The Fries had previously catered events for the owners of Britain Hill Vineyard & Winery, who have their winery near Quarryville and expanded to Lampeter 2021 with the opening of a tasting room next to the Lampeter Café building.

The building at the southwest building of Village and Lampeter roads became home to Lampeter Café when the property was renovated in 2017. Although the original café closed, the “Lampeter Café” mural has remained on the building.

At their new West Lampeter Township location, the Fries had to revamp the menu for A Taste of Philly because of a deed restriction on the property that prohibits the sale of pizza, sandwiches or subs. The new menu for A Taste of Philly has soups and salads, tacos and wraps as well as ravioli and pasta meatballs.

A Taste of Philly at Lampeter Café Address: 1702 Lampeter Road, West Lampeter Township Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Info.: 610-563-9789, facebook.com/toplampeter