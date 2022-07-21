Bert’s Bottle Shop, which closed its Millersville location in February, will be moving to Lancaster city.

Featuring 400 to 500 different beers, ciders and seltzers alongside a menu of Belgian food, Bert’s Bottle Shop will be moving into a first-floor retail space at 29 E. King St. in the building that’s the headquarters for Woodstream. The restaurant and bar will have inside seating for around 60 as well as room for about 20 on a patio.

Alberto Flores originally opened Bert’s Bottle Shop in 2017 at 369 Comet Drive, taking a spot near Sheetz in the Millersville Commons shopping center. Bert’s Bottle Shop closed when its lease expired.

Flores described his plans for the new Bert’s Bottle Shop during a July 12 Lancaster City Council meeting where his request to transfer a restaurant liquor license to the city was unanimously approved. Flores told City Council members that the new restaurant will continue to feature a wide variety of beers while also having an expanded food menu that will include traditional Belgian fare such as beef stew, mussels and fries, and waffles.

Flores told City Council members he expected the restaurant to be open Wednesday through Sunday and close at 10 or 11 p.m.

Flores told LNP | LancasterOnline he hopes to open by the end of the year.