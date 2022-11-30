Closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, The Station House Tavern & Sports Bar in Manheim Township was recently sold to an investment group that says it is close to finalizing a lease with a new operator.

The restaurant property at 1335 Fruitville Pike was bought in October for $1.2 million by Mark Will, Craig Hasson and Michael Gaudino. The same group also bought the restaurant’s liquor license. The property and liquor license were owned by Jason Brandt, who helped open The Station House in 2011.

Will said the group bought the restaurant as an investment and are close to finalizing a lease with a new operator. The group also owns the Compass Mill Complex, a building next to Artisan Mill Co. east of Lititz that is the home to Inna’s Pierogies and Compass Mill Tap House.

A restaurant tenant that had been lined up before the Station House property was purchased, but that tenant fell through, Will said.

The building would need to be “freshened up” with some paint and cleaning but wouldn’t require a lot of work before the restaurant could reopen, Will said, adding that the partners also plan to repave the parking lot.

The Station House originally opened following renovations to what had been Café Chuckles. It had seating for around 125, including at a copper-topped bar, and featured a classic tavern menu with a sports theme.

Last summer Brandt said he was not looking to sell the restaurant but was only waiting to reopen until he could get enough employees. He did not respond to a request for comment on the sale.