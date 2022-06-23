Freinschaft Market, a market-style butcher shop and deli on the north side of Lancaster city, closes Saturday.

The market in the Champion Forge Center at 398 Harrisburg Ave. was opened in August 2017 by siblings Josephine and Josh Stoltzfus, whose family operates Stoltzfus Family Foods out of Ardmore Farmers Market.

The 1,200-square-foot Freinschaft Market was stocked like a small specialty grocery store and featured dairy and meat cases. The shop was named after the Pennsylvania Dutch word for family.

“It’s time for us to say goodbye. Stop in and see us during our final days,” the owners posted on Freinschaft Market’s Facebook page just over a week before the market’s final day.

In response to an emailed question about the reason for the closure, Josephine Stoltzfus replied simply: “Our lease is up and we are permanently closing.”