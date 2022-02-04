The longest-operating Long John Silver’s in Lancaster County has ended its run at 45 years.

Opened in 1977, the quick-service seafood restaurant at 1403 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township permanently closed Jan. 30. James Diamantoni, who owns the Manheim Pike property which also includes a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, said the restaurant’s lease was set to expire this year.

Known for its seafood menu, nautical décor and a bell near the door that satisfied customers were asked to ring when they left, the restaurant chain is named for the one-legged antagonist of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel “Treasure Island.”

With the closing of the Manheim Township location, only one Long John Silver’s remains in operation in Lancaster County at the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. It shares a building with KFC at 2333 Rockvale Road, a model that is a legacy of when the seafood restaurant was owned by Yum! Brands, which developed the idea of shared spaces that combined its brands. Yum! Brands sold Long John Silver’s in 2011 to investors and some restaurant franchisees.

Two previous county locations included the Park City Center food court in Lancaster city and the spot currently occupied by Five Guys at 2090 Lincoln Highway East in the East Towne Centre in East Lampeter Township.

Long John Silver’s opened its first restaurant in 1969, and at one point had some 1,500 locations in the United States. Today it has about 700 U.S. locations.