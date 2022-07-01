The owners of the former Joni’s 340 Diner in Smoketown have opened a new restaurant in Kinzers.

Featuring traditional diner food along with barbecue, A&J’s Twisted Kitchen takes a spot at 3572 Lincoln Highway East that had been the longtime home of Kinzers Station Tavern and was most recently Piccola Italian Bistro.

A&J’s Twisted Kitchen is owned by Anthony and Joni Christmas, who had been selling barbecue from a spot outside the Kinzers restaurant since February. They have now moved inside, taking over a roughly 70-seat restaurant where they offer a full diner menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside smoked pulled pork, brisket and barbecued chicken.

A&J’s Twisted Kitchen features sandwiches, burgers and entrees such as liver and onions, roast beef and ham steak served with two sides. The breakfast menu includes egg and potato platters, pancakes and omelets.

Joni Christmas said the couple had been planning to move their Smoketown restaurant to a larger spot, but then put that move on hold because of COVID-19. Now, after sitting out most of the pandemic, they have returned with a new restaurant Christmas said has a “fun, clean family atmosphere.” Unlike previous restaurants at the spot, A&J’s Twisted Kitchen does not sell alcohol, and the former bar is now a counter.

Christmas previously had Joni’s Joy Diner in Strasburg, which became Joni’s Place when it moved to Lancaster city in 2013, taking a spot at 45 W. Liberty that had been a Sandwich Factory location. That location is now Route 66 Diner.