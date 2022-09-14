A Concrete Rose Book Bar at 910 S. Duke St. will hold a soft opening Tuesday followed by a grand opening on Oct. 8.

The winery-bookstore-event space in the Spanish American Civic Association’s Plaza Centro Commercial Center in Lancaster city is owned by Evita Colon and Solise White.

The bookstore and micro-winery features house-made wine made with juice from local and Chilean origin, said White. The selection of books feature works of authors of the African diaspora and provide the community with the opportunity to learn about different cultures through the immersion of literature and art.

The space includes a small stage, displays for books and a fermentation room visible through a glass wall. A deck provides outdoor seating.

“We also sell tapas, small plates,” White said, adding she believes the book bar may be the first micro-winery paired with a book store in the country.

White said she and Colon are planning events such as an author read-in featuring 11 authors as well as providing space for community programs. The goal is to provide the community with a place to freely express themselves and showcase their work.