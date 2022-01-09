A new 7-Eleven is expected to be open by this summer near Park City Center.

The convenience store will be built on the site of a former gas station and bank at Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard. The new 7-Eleven will feature the latest prototype which includes a fast-food lineup with chicken and tacos, coffee and a beer cafe, according to Dave Gunia of New Jersey-based Highview Commercial, which is developing the property.

Highview Commercial secured municipal approval in 2020 for its plans to build a 5,700-square-foot convenience store. Highview Commercial finalized the sale of the 2.2-acre property in December, buying it from Park City owner Brookfield Properties for $1.55 million, according to county records.

Gunia said last week that construction is imminent on the 7-Eleven which he said would be open around May or June. In addition, sometime this spring, Gunia said he expects to be able to announce the name of a new, “quick-service” restaurant that would also be built on site.

While Dallas-based 7-Eleven is the nation’s largest convenience store chain, with more than 17,000 stores worldwide, it has had a small and occasional presence in Lancaster County, formerly operating stores on West James Street, East Chestnut Street, South Duke Street, President Avenue and Lincoln Highway East over the past four decades.

There are now 7-Eleven stores along in East Lampeter Township along Route 340, in Reamstown, and in the Bowmansville service plaza of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The site of the new 7-Eleven, in Manheim Township, has been long vacant. The former Tom’s Mobil gas station and mini-mart at 1450 Manheim Pike closed in roughly 2005, based on the dates of state Department of Environmental Protection inspections of its underground fuel tanks and their removal. The Fulton branch next door at 1285 Plaza Blvd. closed in 2011.