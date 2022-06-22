A new 7-Eleven is opening Friday, June 24, near Landisville, taking a spot near the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center that is slated to open this fall.

The new, 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 2009 State Road in East Hempfield Township is located just off the Landisville exit of Route 283 and just north of the Sheetz that opened in September directly across from the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center that is scheduled to open in the fall.

The 7-Eleven, which will be open 24 hours a day, is the company’s latest prototype, featuring a fast-food lineup that includes chicken and tacos and a new assortment of fresh-brewed coffee. Outside, it has 16 fueling stations.

The 7-Eleven will also eventually sell beer and wine with a restaurant liquor license it purchased from the former Brickyard restaurant in Lancaster city.

While Dallas-based 7-Eleven is the nation’s largest convenience store chain, with more than 9,000 U.S. stores, the East Hempfield Township location is the convenience store operator’s first stand-alone location in Lancaster County. Other 7-Elevens in the county operate out of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Bowmansville service plaza in Brecknock Township, and Sunoco stations in East Lampeter and East Cocalico townships.

The 7-Eleven in East Hempfield Township was developed by Highview Commercial, which is also planning a 7-Eleven at the site of a former gas station at Plaza Boulevard and Manheim Pike in Manheim Township. Plans for that convenience store are still working their way through the approval process, according to Dan Gunia of Highview Commercial.