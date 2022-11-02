A high-end steakhouse will replace the former home of award-winning French and Asian inspired Amorette in Lancaster city.

Dean Oberholtzer, longtime owner of The Belvedere Inn, is part of an ownership group opening 401 Prime on Nov. 18 at 401 N. Prince St.

“When Tom Ponessa built this restaurant, he really did give a gift to Lancaster,” Oberholtzer said. “What he built here really helped to up the restaurant scene in Lancaster. … It’s just such a beautiful place.”

Along with his wife Donna, Ponessa created Amorette across Prince Street from his counseling firm, T.W. Ponessa & Associates. The restaurant featured an elegantly appointed dining room, multicourse tasting menus, and an eight-seat chef’s table.

Besides changing the name and menu, the new owners are leaving the restaurant on the first floor of The Lancaster Press Building untouched. It includes a 54-seat dining room, a roughly 40 seat lounge, two private dining rooms, and an eight-seat chef’s table.

“It’s a turnkey operation,” Oberholtzer said.

While Amorette only offered fixed-price meals, 401 Prime will have ala carte dining from a menu that will have lamb, veal, duck and seafood in addition to 12-plus cuts of prime or Wagyu beef.

Besides Oberholtzer, the ownership group for 401 Prime includes Justin Ang, Daniel LeBoon and John Costanzo. Leboon was the executive chef at Amorette when it opened and is a part owner of Josephine’s and C’est La Vie, the two downtown Lancaster restaurants Oberholtzer helped create in the former Carr’s restaurant space at 50 W. Grant St.

The ownership group paid $765,000 Oct. 25 for the two condo units that will comprise 401 Prime, a purchase that includes fixtures and furnishings as well as an extensive selection of wine arrayed in glass display cases behind the hostess stand. They are also buying Amorette’s restaurant liquor license. Such licenses can cost around $350,000.

The purchase appears to be a significant discount from what was originally invested in the property. Ponessa paid $595,000 in 2017 for the empty condos that comprise the restaurant space and then spent $1.5 million to build the restaurant, according to an estimate he provided with a building permit application filed with Lancaster city. He also bought a restaurant liquor license.

Both Ponessa and the buyers declined to comment on the purchase price or what was originally spent to create the restaurant.

During its nearly four-year run, Amorotte earned two significant industry awards: a four-diamond distinction from AAA and a “two-glass” best of award of excellence from Wine Spectator magazine.

Amorette, which closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t reopen until July 2021. It then served its last meal on June 25, with Ponessa announcing just before then that the restaurant was being sold to an unnamed “trusted colleague and local restaurateur.”

Ponessa said he had been quietly talking about a possible sale and then was approached by Oberholtzer, which led to a meeting and the eventual sale.

“I don’t know if I would have sold it to anybody else but Dean,” Ponessa said.

For Oberholtzer, the sale gives him a restaurant that he says was so well done that it inspired jealous feelings.

“When Tom Ponessa did this place, I was so envious because it was just so over the top. And when it became available, it was the perfect fit for us to come back in here,” Oberholtzer said of the restaurant that is a block away from The Belvedere Inn.

“This was always going to be a restaurant, so why not own your competition? And then you can control what goes in here,” he said.

Oberholtzer said spiking inflation and recently rising interest rates didn’t make him hesitant to open a new restaurant now. Prices may need to be raised, but he said customers have come back to his restaurants since dining was restricted during the pandemic.

The Belvedere Inn is as busy as he remembers it since he became a co-owner in 1998, he said.

“A lot of restaurants have come back stronger since the pandemic,” he said.

Ponessa described the sale of Amorette as part of a retirement from the restaurant industry that includes a planned sale of his stake in Marion Court Room in downtown Lancaster. He also recently closed Café de Vetro, a coffee shop across from the former Amorette whose space he said will soon be available for lease.

With Amorette, Ponessa said he feels he achieved his goal of bringing a top-notch restaurant to Lancaster, and then seeing it be recognized in the industry.

“I feel really good that this thing Donna and I created is going into good hands to continue its success,” he said. “I’ll be right at my spot at the bar -- only this time more relaxed.”