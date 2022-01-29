The owner of 3 Sisters Park, a Khmer and Thai restaurant in Ephrata, is adding a quick-service location in Manheim Township.

The new 3 Sisters Khmer-Thai Kitchen opens Monday, Jan. 31, in a 2,100-square-foot space at 2080 Grand St, behind the Buffalo Wild Wings along Fruitville Pike. It replaces Tom + Chee, a grilled cheese and tomato soup restaurant that closed two years ago.

3 Sisters Khmer-Thai Kitchen has the same type of food as 3 Sisters Park in Ephrata, but instead of sit-down service, food is offered cafeteria-style, with customers choosing components of their meal as they move along a line.

Customers begin by selecting a base, which can be rice, salad or noodles. Then, they choose chicken, pork, steak, egg or tofu followed by any combination of up to 14 toppings, including mushrooms, carrot, broccoli and cabbage, pineapples, red cabbage or sweet onion. The bowls are then finished with sauces, which include peanut, chili, barbecue, teriyaki and sriracha.

3 Sisters Khmer-Thai Kitchen has seating for 47, including space for 10 at window counters. In warmer weather, seating will be added at an outside patio. Online ordering will be available through the restaurant’s website as well as third-party delivery services.

For the first week, 3 Sisters Khmer-Thai Kitchen will only be open from 4 to 9 p.m. On Feb. 7 it will begin its regular hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Restaurant owner Solida Prak got his start by offering takeout food at an Ephrata Borough convenience store. In 2017, he opened 3 Sisters Park, a sit-down restaurant in the borough at 119 E. Main St. in 2017. The name references his three daughters.

The Khmer people are an ethnic group native to Cambodia. Vietnam and Thailand also have significant Khmer populations. Khmer cuisine is very similar in those three countries.