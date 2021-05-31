Two new stores recently opened at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township, with another set to open in two weeks.

Women’s apparel retailer Alfred Dunner opened last week in a 4,600-square-foot space previously occupied by Book Warehouse.

The store came to Tanger from the Shops at Rockvale, where its last day was May 8.

CBD American Shaman, another former Rockvale store, also recently opened at Tanger, setting up shop in a 500-square-foot space a few stores down from Alfred Dunner.

The shop offers CBD products including oils, topicals, edibles and teas.

Sneaker retailer Puma is opening a store in a 4,600-square-foot space above Alfred Dunner on June 12. The space was previously occupied by Osh Kosh.

Puma also previously had a store at Rockvale.