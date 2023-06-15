In downtown Lancaster, Marion Court Room has been sold to three employees who say they aren’t planning major changes to the longtime restaurant and bar which features live music and a large, covered patio.

Shawn Robinson, Jessica Goldberg and Eric Yeager paid $2.2 million June 8 for the 7 E. Marion St. restaurant property that includes several tracts along North Christian Street between East Orange and East Marion streets. The purchase price did not include the restaurant’s liquor license and some fixtures, furnishings, and equipment.

The employees bought the business from longtime owners Mike Geesey and Tom Ponessa. Both buyers and sellers declined to disclose the total purchase price.

Marion Court Room includes multiple bars, two lounge areas and an expansive courtyard that can be fully enclosed. It features live music, karaoke and DJs on the weekends. Robinson said the new trio of owners plan to make some minor adjustments to Marion Court but will largely maintain operations at the bar and restaurant, which has a seating capacity for some 300 patrons.

“We’ll grease the wheels and keep flowing,” said Robinson. “Mike has paved a really good way for us to continue the success of Marion Court.”

In 1996, Geesey, a Lancaster native who had worked in several restaurants, bought Marion Court Room, which had been established four years earlier after a renovation of the Swamp Fox restaurant. The Court Side lounge at 37 E. Orange St., which is now part of Marion Court, was originally operated as a separate restaurant.

Tom Ponessa, owner of counseling firm T.W. Ponessa Associates, joined Geesey in 2001 as an owner of Marion Court Room.

In 2016 Geesey and Ponessa completed a major renovation of Marion Court Room that added new decking, new bar areas and some canopies that enclosed part of the patio. Since then, the patio enclosures have been expanded to allow the entire outdoor area to be covered and heated.

Geesey, who has been the primary manager of Marion Court Room, said he plans to stay on part-time for a year or two to help the new owners.