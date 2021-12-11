A father and son are opening a new distillery and tasting room this week near Manheim.

2D Distillery opens Saturday at the former restaurant space at 196 Doe Run Road in Penn Township. Dennis Ball Sr. and Dennis Ball Jr. will make whiskey and vodka, while also developing some flavored spirits.

The distillery will open with six of its own products, including rye, multigrain, and corn whiskey as well as vodka. Peach- and cherry-flavored whiskies will be coming soon. The distillery will also sell wine from Saylorsburg-based Blue Ridge Vineyard & Winery and beer from Milford-based Log Tavern Brewing.

The 80-seat distillery will offer food from a variety of catering companies or food trucks.

The younger Ball previously worked at a winery that sold products at some markets in Lancaster County, including Root’s Market near Manheim, where 2D Distillery plans to open a stand. The senior Ball has experience developing ice cream flavors for a supermarket company. Employees will include family members and friends.

The distillery at the corner of Doe Run and Penryn roads is the former home of several former restaurants, including Manheim 1 Diner, Corner House Grill, Lintia’s Restaurant & Bakery and Central Grille.