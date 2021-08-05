By early next month, Lancaster County will once again have three Sonic restaurants.

Sonic restaurants in Brownstown, Mount Joy and East Lampeter Township closed in December after the franchise owner failed to find a buyer for the locations which had opened between 2006 and 2008, beginning with the one in Brownstown.

In mid-July, the East Lampeter restaurant next to Tanger Outlets was reopened by SOAR QSR, an Oklahoma City-based restaurant group that is reopening 10 Sonic locations that had been shut down, including the three in Lancaster County.

The Brownstown Sonic at 4247 Oregon Pike reopened July 28 and the one in Mount Joy at 855 E Main St. will reopen around Sept. 7, said Ron Parikh, a principal of CMG Companies, the parent company of SOAR QSR

Sonic, which has 3,500 restaurants in the U.S., specializes in burgers, sandwiches and frozen drinks. Customers park in drive-in stalls and push a button to place their order. Carhops, usually on roller skates, deliver the orders.

Sonic is owned by Inspire Brands, whose other restaurants include Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Rusty Taco.