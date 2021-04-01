After closing last fall, the first Friendly’s restaurant in Lancaster County is going to be torn down to make way for a tire store.

Last month, East Hempfield Township officials approved a redevelopment plan that includes tearing down the restaurant building at 1655 Columbia Ave. and replacing it with a Mavis Discount Tire location.

First opened in 1973 as Friendly Ice Cream, a diner known for its ice cream and candy treats, closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, then never reopened. The corporation that owns Friendly’s restaurants filed for bankruptcy reorganization last fall, then was bought in January by Amici Partners Group, which continues to operate 130 Friendly’s locations, including three others in Lancaster County.

Based in Millwood, New York, Mavis Discount Tire operates more than 430 tire service centers in the U.S. This will be its first location in Lancaster County.