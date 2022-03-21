Owners of a Clay Township concrete company have purchased the 2.6-acre property that was home to the Weaver Nut Co., 1925 W. Main St., for $2.5 million.

Tentative plans include rebuilding the 60,000-square-foot warehouse that was destroyed by fire in August 2021, said Nathan Zimmerman, one of the four brothers who are partners in the concrete company and the real estate holding company, Zimmco Enterprises LLC, that purchased the property earlier this month, courthouse records show.

“There’s definitely a lot of ideas floating around. The retail store building will stay - we are looking to rebuild the warehouse,” Zimmerman said, adding the partners have had preliminary discussions with Clay Township officials.

Weaver Nut closed the retail store and its ecommerce portal in February. Weaver, a family-owned maker and distributor of candy, chocolate, nuts, and bulk foods, had operated in the county since the 1970s. The company said it would focus on its wholesale business and manufacturing. It moved and expanded its wholesale and manufacturing operations at a site near Sinking Spring, Berks County. It also operates a distribution center in North Lebanon Township in Lebanon County.

Zimmerman’s business, Zimmerman Masonry, is located behind the Weaver property. Its address is 70 Durlach Road, Clay Township. He said the concrete company has grown since its founding in 1999 as a masonry contractor, expanding into poured, cast-in-place concrete. The expansion has been driven by a boom in residential construction in the county, Zimmerman said.

“We’re bursting at the seams,” he said.

In January, Zimmco Enterprises paid $1.5 million for the 1.31-acre tract next to Weaver Nut, at 1929 W. Main St., where Red Run Exhaust is located.

He said while some of the newly purchased properties would be for concrete company expansion, some would be leased.

Zimmerman thanked the Weaver family for the opportunity to purchase the property.

The Weavers announced in January they planned to close the retail operation. The fire, which drew more than 70 fire companies, played a part in the closure but was not the deciding factor.

The devastating fire forced Weaver to pivot to a Lebanon County location. Its retail store was saved during the fire but required a full remodel, which was completed in November 2021. It reopened Nov. 13, 2021, but was limited due to the lack of store fixtures and displays.

Ultimately, however, the choice to end direct-to-customer sales was rooted in the growing sectors of the company, decline in productivity and market forces. It plans to continue to manufacture and sell chocolates wholesale.