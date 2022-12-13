Tyson Foods, just outside New Holland in Earl Township, has launched a ride-share program to address transportation barriers among current workers and attract prospective ones through a partnership with Enterprise, a car rental company.

The Tyson Foods Earl Township complex received its first van in November. The company began the ride-share program in 2021, according to a news release. It has grown to 28 of its facilities.

For Angel Pineda, a production worker at the Earl Township complex, the program came at a good time.

“I am very thankful and enjoy driving,” said Pineda, who will be driving the van, in a news release. “I was in need of a reliable car to use for work, and this program came at the perfect time.”

Enterprise works with each location to develop a vanpooling plan, which involves grouping employees based on where they live and their work shifts. The program is called Commute with Enterprise.

Commute with Enterprise provided Pineda with a minivan, along with covering the costs of any needed maintenance, fuel and insurance. Six additional Tyson Foods team members and riders also save money by participating.

The company said demand for the program is growing: The Tyson Foods facility is already awaiting another vehicle for a second vanpool driver. The transportation programs are subsidized by Tyson Foods in varying capacities depending on location and need.

“It’s important that we always listen and find new, creative ways to address the needs of our team members,” said Leonard Payne, Tyson Foods plant manager in Earl Township, in a news release.

The ride share program is part of an ongoing effort to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market. The company says it has put more than $500 million toward wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year.

Last year it started offering a three-day workweek that pays employees for the 27 hours they work – and pays them for another nine hours they don’t. The total of 36 hours per week makes them full-time employees, entitled to an array of benefits, most notably health insurance – medical, vision and dental. It began a four-day workweek model at other poultry plants this year.

In addition, it is piloting subsidized and onsite child care in Tennessee and Texas, as well as seven near-site health centers. Along with providing legal and citizenship support for immigrant employees, the company recently announced it is providing free education assistance for all U.S. workers.

Tyson, a $47 billion corporation that acquired the former Victor F. Weaver facilities here in 1989 through its purchase of Holly Farms, has two local facilities at the complex at 403 S. Custer Ave.

Tyson calls them the fresh plant and the further-processing plant, with a combined workforce of 872 people, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline report last year.

Live chickens are slaughtered, cut up and deboned in the fresh plant, which employs 538 people.

In the further-processing plant, the meat is formed with molds into nuggets, patties and French fries. (So-called “bone-in” products such as chicken legs, wings and thighs bypass the forming step.) Then the meat is fully cooked, fully frozen, packaged and shipped to the customer. This plant employs 334 people.