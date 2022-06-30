Here are key dates in Armstrong Flooring Inc. history running from just before it became its own company, spinning off from Armstrong World Industries, to this week, when bankruptcy hearings were expected to reveal information about the company’s future.

December 2000: Lancaster- based Armstrong World Industries enters into bankruptcy due to a surge in costly asbestos personal-injury lawsuits filed against the company. It also uses the bankruptcy to restructure its flooring business.

August 2006: Armstrong World Industries exits bankruptcy after winning court approval for a plan to deal with lawsuits related to asbestos. The substance can cause fatal lung diseases including cancer.

April 2014: Armstrong World Industries begins expanding its Lancaster County manufacturing plant on Dillerville Road to make luxury vinyl tile.

April 2016: Armstrong World Industries spins off its flooring business, which generates annual sales of $1.2 billion. The new publicly-traded company becomes Lancaster-based Armstrong Flooring with New York Stock Exchange symbol AFI. It has seven manufacturing facilities in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia.

December 2018: American Industrial Partners acquires the hardwood floor division from Armstrong Flooring for $100 million.

May 2019: Armstrong Flooring President and CEO Donald R. Maier steps down.

July 2019: Armstrong Flooring locks out 180 Dillerville Road unionized workers over contract-talks standstill.

November 2019: Armstrong Flooring was sued by a shareholder for fraud. The suit was settled in December 2020 with a $3.75 million payment and Armstrong Flooring denying the allegations.

December 2020: Armstrong Flooring discloses it will close its flooring plant near Los Angeles, idling 58 people, in the first quarter.

April 2021: The company moves its headquarters and technical center from a leased office on Columbia Avenue to Greenfield in East Lampeter Township, a shift that was expected to reduce rent by more than 60%.

February 2021: Instead of closing its Los Angeles area plant, Armstrong Flooring agrees to sell it for about $77 million to California industrial developer Overton Moore Properties.

December 2021: Armstrong Flooring announces it has hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to assist with a process for the sale of the company and with consideration of other strategic options. The company also secured a $35 million loan to pursue its “operational and strategic goals.” The announcement follows four straight years of losses. The company had just launched a rebranding and reorganizational effort when the pandemic shut down production. The company would eventually blame inflation, logistic problems and the shutdowns for its strained finances.

March 2022: Armstrong had five indications of interest and two nonbinding letters of intent, each expressing interest in acquiring certain assets of the company. The expressions of interest never panned out.

April 21: A bidder for a larger portion of the business abruptly terminates negotiations and executives and consultants turn their focus to other interested buyers.

May 2: Armstrong Flooring tells investors it will likely file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

May 8: Armstrong Flooring files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, revealing its $317.8 million in total debt and $160.5 million in long-term secured debt. The company reports it has lost at least 100 employees in key departments since March 1, it said in its bankruptcy filing.

May 20: Armstrong Flooring notifies workers across the United States that they face permanent lay off if the company does not find a buyer, including 606 in Lancaster County, 215 employees at facilities on Dillerville Road and Loop Road) and 391 employees that work at, are assigned to or report to the Greenfield Corporate Office on Hempstead Road.

June 7: Judge accepts Armstrong Flooring’s $24 million financing plan to continue operating until a sale. The order gives lenders Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A. priority over other creditors. The company already owes the lenders more than $160 million, which is secured by the company’s facilities and real estate. The loans come due on July 7.

Monday: At least two bidders participated in an auction of the company.

Wednesday: Because it is not satisfied with the bids it has received for its North American assets, including its Lancaster facilities with 606 local jobs, Armstrong announces that it is continuing to negotiate with interested parties again Tuesday through July 7, the same day it has said it will run out of money. A bankruptcy judge would have to approve the sale before the deal could be finalized.