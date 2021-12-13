Richard Barrett was considering a change of pace from his job as a freelance landscaper.

"Rather than just a job, I've been looking for a career that allows me to learn new skills and techniques that will help me move up the ladder in a company," the Lancaster city resident said.

With an average salary starting at more than $50,000 in Lancaster County, according to salary.com, plumbing appealed to the 31-year-old.

Barrett didn’t have to go far to begin his path to a new career, enrolling in a plumbing technology course at Tec Centro’s newest campus in southwest Lancaster city.

Started by the Spanish American Civic Association, Tec Centro provides bilingual education and skills training to individuals with a focus on education and workforce development. Its first campus, which offers medical and culinary programs, opened in 2014 at 102 Chester St. in southeast Lancaster. Its newest campus, which focuses on mechanical fields, opened in March at 57 Laurel St. in the city’s southwest.

While SACA covers approximately 90% of tuition, students are responsible for the $50 registration fee, and the cost of books and any required uniforms. Most courses include a customer service and job readiness class.

Samuel Brisita, who, like Barrett, is enrolled in Tec Centro’s plumbing technology program at the new southwest campus, said there are many opportunities in the plumbing field.

“I got lucky that Tec Centro is offering this training, and I’m not worried about job security after graduation,” the 26-year-old Lancaster city resident said.

There were 45 plumbing-related job openings in Lancaster County with a median wage of $20.10 from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1, according to data from Chmura Economics & Analytics.

Lázaro Fernández is training in Tec Centro’s HVAC program at the southwest campus.

The 70-year-old Lancaster city resident said he enjoys adding to the skills and experience he gained in his native Cuba, where he worked as an electrician for many years.

“The system here is different,” he said. “I’m re-learning techniques that I consider superior to those I learned in Cuba, and I’m finally working with tools that were not available there.”

There were 39 HVAC-related job openings in Lancaster County with a median wage of $21.20 from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1, Chmura data showed.

As an older adult, Fernández said he had to adapt to working with younger students, but he has a lot of knowledge of the trade and is always willing to share his experience with his fellow classmates.

“These guys are getting excellent training that not only includes the theory of the trade, but they are also being trained with tools that are top of the line,” John Seaber, plumbing instructor at Tec Centro, said. “They are well prepared and will be equipped to start out with any company.”

‘A second-chance system’

When SACA CEO Carlos Graupera introduced the idea of Tec Centro, he described it as an opportunity for people to further their education.

"Tec Centro is a second-chance system," Graupera said.

Strong demand for the training and job opportunities offered by Tec Centro resulted in the need for the southwest campus.

The cost of purchasing, renovating and outfitting the Laurel Street building was $6 million, which was covered by a combination of grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce Cares Act, the state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program and the Neighborhood Partnership Program.

“We needed to offer training in high demand trade occupational areas. The creation of customized shorter-term training offers an opportunity to enter the workforce rapidly,” Graupera said.

To that end, Graupera said local partnerships were forged with the School District of Lancaster, Harrisburg Area Community College, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and the county's Workforce Investment Board to offer training.

The training qualifies graduates of the program for jobs paying starting wages of around $25 an hour, according to Tec Centro director Marlyn Barbosa. “We had a class that completed their training a few weeks ago, and so far 50% of the graduates have been placed in jobs where they earn an average of $23 per hour,” she said.

The next graduating class at the end of December will include eight students in the plumbing program, and seven in the HVAC program.

Programs available at Tec Centro’s two campuses include medical assistant, certified nurse assistant, dental assistant, culinary arts, facility maintenance, welding and metal casting, commercial and industrial electrical, plumbing and HVAC.

“The training Tec Centro provides leads to careers in high-skilled technical jobs. Those were sectors that experienced a strong surge in demand during the pandemic. They have done fairly well in terms of recruitment and employment,” said Naomi Young of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Trade skills training is always on the rise, Barbosa said, and the need to add additional courses was evident.

“Mostly because the path to a college education might not be for everyone,” she said. “There are people who, due to academic or financial reasons, don’t have a way to complete a university degree.”

An all-too-common scenario, Barbosa said, are individuals who lost their jobs when the coronavirus pandemic hit or people looking to start fresh in a new career path. Tec Centro welcomes anyone to sign up for training, “Especially women because they are under-represented in trades,” she said.

“Tec Centro is the ideal place where people can come for help or some guarantee that their investment of time to learn new skills and prepare for a different career will be worth it,” Barbosa said.

Tec Centro, Barbosa said, offers training that provides skills for in-demand jobs with stable incomes that can comfortably support a family. “But we also go beyond providing work skills to include case management and a support system for our students to be successful and reach their career goals,” she said.

Steppingstone to college

Training at Tec Centro is offered at low or no cost to the student, and classes are available during the day and in the evening. On average, Barbosa said, the cost per student is around $6,000.

“But we work with the students and SACA actually provides approximately 90% of the cost of tuition. The funds come from private industries, such as employers, financial institutions, and foundations. Sometimes the state, through the Department of Education, offers funds for our programs,” Barbosa said.

There are approximately 25 students currently enrolled at the recently opened southwest campus. Tec Centro has served 568 students at both campuses this year, providing training, case management and employment services.

Participants who successfully complete their training at Tec Centro receive a license or a certificate of completion from educational institutions such as HACC and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where they can apply their training for course credits.

While some courses will lead students to a job, certain programs are a stepping stone for those who wish to pursue a college degree. Such is the case of Iris Suárez of East Hempfield Township.

Suárez, 28, worked in factory jobs for several years but all along knew that she wanted something more.

“I had always dreamed of becoming a nurse but did not know how to get there,” she said.

Suárez graduated from Tec Centro’s certified nursing assistant program in 2014. With her CNA certification, Suárez got a full-time job with flexible hours while attending college at the same time. She graduated from HACC with an associate’s degree as a registered nurse in 2017, and three years later graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She said she’s going to pursue a master’s degree at Millersville University to become a nurse practitioner.

“Tec Centro allowed me to take the first step towards my dream and I’m forever grateful to have been given such an opportunity,” Suárez said.

A model for similar programs

The impact and success of Tec Centro goes beyond the boundaries of Lancaster County. Tec Centro is serving as a model for other central Pennsylvania communities with a need to address workforce development challenges for their residents, Graupera said.

In October, Tec Centro Berks opened its doors with a focus on education and job training, financial literacy and job-related skills. While Tec Centro Berks is a workforce training program of The Wyomissing Foundation, executive director Darleen García said it received guidance from Tec Centro Lancaster.

“We are modeling almost everything they have. Tec Centro Lancaster has expanded its programs to include some technical training. In due time we might be able to expand to that level but right now our approach is to look at what specific industries have hiring gaps in Berks County,” García said.

Tec Centro York and Tec Centro Lebanon, Graupera said, are expected to open in 2022.

“What Tec Centro has been able to do is focus in the area of underemployment and unemployment in a marginalized population. We’ve received a lot of help and are very thankful for the partnerships and collaborations that we were able to secure,” he said.