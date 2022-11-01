Five Lancaster County projects were awarded $20 million in the latest round of grants from the state’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

The awards follow an earlier round of $6 million for three projects that include redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster city, a mixed-use development near the new Penn State hospital in East Hempfield Township and a trail project at Little Conestoga Creek. The three projects were expected to collectively add 662 jobs.

The latest awards are:

$8 million to TCH Realty and Development Co. LLC for the $30.4 million Conewago Flood Control and Distribution Center project in West Donegal Township. This project would create an engineered, regulated regional detention pond that will eliminate the existing regional flooding conditions as part of a redevelopment of the property for industrial use. About 20 jobs are expected to be created.

$7 million to Swiss bean-to-cup coffee maker Jura, which is planning a $17 million hospitality center and warehouse in Rapho Township. The project is expected to add 30 jobs to the company’s current 28. Jura had sought $7.6 million.

$3 million to the City of Lancaster for a $10 million expansion of its operation facilities at 201 Riverside Ave., Lancaster Township. This project includes land purchase, land preparation and facilities construction for the expanded operations center. The construction will include a salt shed, equipment storage facilities, garage space, a recycled goods drop-off and storage facility and a weatherized and organized archives storage area. Paved connections to the current operations facility will be constructed. No new jobs are expected to be added. The city had sought $4 million.

$1 million to Church World Service Lancaster at 137-139 E. Marion St. in Lancaster city for a $4.9 million renovation and addition to its warehouse. No jobs are expected to be created through the project. CWS had sought $2.43 million.

$1 million to YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St. in Lancaster city, for its $8.5 million YForward Rehabilitation project. The YWCA wants to repurpose and build-out a currently unused ground-floor space (the original indoor pool) for a private and secure Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling Center. It will also improve accessibility and mobility throughout the building, including the fitting and installation of a second floor interior elevator that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and able to accommodate an open ambulance stretcher. The project also includes site preparation of the newly-created second floor space for planned addition of 16 new residential units, adding to the existing 38 units. The YWCA had sought $2 million. The project is expected to add three new positions.