In a year like no other, the 2020 version of Lancaster County’s annual day of giving, Extraordinary Give, will look very different, particularly when it comes to the many fun and educational live events that were hallmarks of past efforts.

But some events will still go on Friday, with pandemic safety precautions in mind.

The Lancaster Conservancy has small group hikes and workshops at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea, and other nature preserves from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can warm up with a hot drink beside fire pits at Climbers Run after their hike or workshop.

Registration is required, and participants are expected to wear a mask and socially distance. At Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Ave., grab-and-go takehome STEM activity bags will be available from noon to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

There will be a pop-up tent outside the Factory, and admission to the Factory itself is free. Masks are required in the facility and capacity will be capped at 40%.

One event sure to draw attention in downtown Lancaster starts at noon outside Lancaster Central Market as A Frame of Mind founder Lyndsay Rose and board President Matthew Tingler walk about with a large cutout of a Winnebago recreational vehicle, play music and hand out art supplies and stickers.

The cutout represents the real Winnebago that A Frame of Mind is fundraising to purchase and outfit as a mobile art studio for youth. Rose, an art teacher, explained that the organization’s goal is to provide visual art programming to children and teens who endure depression, anxiety and stress. Artmaking is used as a path toward healing, self-expression and self-love, she said.

“A lot of children don’t have access to help,” Rose said. With the Winnebago, she said, “we can go to them.”

This is 2-year-old A Frame of Mind’s first year participating in Extra Give, which will raise funds

for about 520 community benefit organizations this year. That number is similar to recent years, said Aaron Spangler, communications manager for Lancaster County Community Foundation, which organizes Extra Give.

Knowing in-person events would be limited this year, Extra Give has developed a robust virtual programming schedule from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Among the highlights are Art and Music Family Fun at 6 p.m. with Keisha Finnie and performer Steven Courtney. Viewers should have paper and watercolor paints, crayons or markers on hand.

Live music, Extra Give recaps and announcements are set for 9-10 p.m., and the Extraordinary Finale runs from 11:45 p.m. to midnight with featured band Mama Tried and the countdown to the 2020 Extra Give total.

Over the past eight years, the event has raised more than $50 million for more than 500 organizations.