Lancaster County-based Sight & Sound Ministries’ first film, “I Heard the Bells,” stayed in the top 10 films at the box office, slipping to number nine last weekend after landing at number six nationwide on its opening weekend.

For its second weekend, the film took in $750,713 domestically and played at 973 locations, according to Comscore, a media analytics company based in California.

The film has grossed $4,072,436 in its distribution through Fathom Events, Comscore reported.

Dec. 9 to 11 was one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topping the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend.

“I Heard the Bells” grossed $2.77 million at the box office over its four-day debut beginning Dec. 1. Encouraged by its success, its run was extended.

The film, which was made in Lancaster County and cast locally, was released at a time when theaters were hungry for new films and when Christian movie-goers were looking for uplifting Christmas fare.

The film about famed 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow tells the tragic and inspirational events that led him to write the poem "Christmas Bells," which would become the beloved Christmas carol "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

Sight & Sound, the longtime Bible-based stage producer headquartered in Strasburg Township, made the film for roughly $3 million, considered a low budget for a Hollywood film. Sight & Sound’s leaders have called it an “experiment” to help them assess their creative team’s ability to translate its vision to film, and they say they plan to make similar faith-based films in the future. With the new film, Sight & Sound is trying to extend its reach and tell new stories about faith-based but not specifically biblical subjects.

“I Heard the Bells” took in more than Focus Features' “Spoiler Alert,” a romantic comedy starring Jim Parsons and directed by Michael Showalter, which expanded into 1,100 theaters in its second weekend but came away with just $700,000 in ticket sales.

Sight & Sound is known for its epic stage productions of biblical stories through the private, for-profit Sight & Sound Theatres. Its newest theater production, “David,” debuted in March and is considered an important driver of tourism in Lancaster County. Sight & Sound also operates a theater in Branson, Missouri.