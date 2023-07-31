Lancaster-based RKL eSolutions LLC announced it will acquire a construction software and technology provider in Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County, on Tuesday.

RKL eSolutions declined to reveal the price to acquire CPA Technology. RKL said the acquisition will expand its portfolio of technology offerings, particularly in the construction and real estate development (CRE) industries.

RKL declined to reveal the number of employees at CPA Technology. RKL eSolutions employs 109. CPA CEO Ben Hofferman and his team will join RKL eSolutions.

Joe Noll, president of RKL, said in a written statement that the transaction represented a “significant investment” for the company and that the deal will bolster the consulting services RKL offers to construction and real estate industries by leveraging existing development expertise of RKL LLP in the Mid-Atlantic region.

RKL said the former CPA team will open up new opportunities to serve the firm’s significant existing construction and real estate development client base, while expanding into new markets.

RKL eSolutions is a business management software and IT/networking solutions provider with offices across the United States and it is a subsidiary of RKL LLP, an accounting advisory firm.