In December, Lancaster County saw openings from two stores.

Five stores, including four that have been in the county for over 30 years, have closed this month.

Here are the stores that opened in Lancaster County in Dec. 2019

Sprint opened two new locations in Lancaster County, one in Lancaster city at 101 N. Queen Street, and the other at Park City Center. The stores sell Sprint products and services, including phones, tablets and smart watches.

Here are the stores that closed in Lancaster County in Dec. 2019

Kmart closed in Elizabethtown, at 1605 S. Market Street. The retail giant closed ahead of schedule, marking the end of 37 years in the community.

Gap will close at Park City Center. The store originally opened in 1976 and currently occupies a spot in the wing formerly occupied by Bon-Ton. The last day will be Jan. 26.

Motherhood Maternity closed at Park City Center. The store originally opened in 1971 when Park City opened. The maternity clothing store filed for bankruptcy in October.

Melinessence, a skincare boutique, closed in downtown Lancaster, at 50 N. Queen Street.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bass Outlet closed in East Lampeter Township, at 35 S Willowdale Drive. The store originally opened in 1988 and sold men and women's shoes.

For more Lancaster County retail news