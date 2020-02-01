Lancaster County saw openings from 2 retail/gym spaces, and one closing.

One store announced plans to move later in the year.

Here are the spaces that opened in Lancaster County in Jan. 2020

UFC Gym opened at Park City Center. The gym, with classes and training inspired by mixed martial arts is a brand of Ultimate Fighting Championship, a Las Vegas-based company that promotes mixed martial arts bouts.

Cigars, Cigars moved from 2213 Lincoln Highway East in Lampeter Township to the Shops @ Rockvale. The shop offers a variety of cigars and accessories.

Here is the store that closed in Lancaster County in Jan. 2020

Abercrombie & Fitch, at Park City Center, closed. The store sold clothes and fragrances.

Announced retail news in Jan. 2020

Pottery Barn will be moving from Rockvale Outlets to Tanger Outlets. The projected move time is during the summer. Pottery Barn sells home furnishings.