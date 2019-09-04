Lancaster County saw openings from seven retail stores in August.

One store announced its temporary close.

And five stores in Lancaster County announced news relating to retail spaces last month.

Here are the retail spaces that opened in Lancaster in August 2019

Naturally Gifted by Jeri opened in Elizabethtown, at 1 S Market Street. The store sells essential oils, blends, lotions, soaps, CBD products and pet products, as well as jewelry and gift items.

CBD American Shaman opened at The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, at 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 310. The roughly 500-square-foot retail shop will sell CBD and related products, including topical creams and massage oils as well as dog and cat treats made with the cannabis compound that does not cause a high.

Aldi opened a grocery store in East Hempfield Township, at 2110 Embassy Drive. This is the second Aldi that has opened in Lancaster this year, with the other being in Manheim Township. Aldi is a no-frills grocery store that includes produce, dairy and bakery sections. Most items are under Aldi’s exclusive brands.

Cigar House opened in Lancaster city, at 10 N. Market Street. The lounge/bar combination will be home to a glassed-in humidor and feature nearly 400 different types of cigars.

AJ's Surplus Grocery opened in Columbia in the former home of Musser's Market, at 960 Columbia Avenue. AJ’s Surplus carries grocery items as well as frozen foods and produce. It also has a small deli case.

Spirit Halloween has taken a spot near Park City Center at 820 Plaza Blvd. The space formerly was occupied by Bob’s Flooring and Design.

Halloween City has taken a spot in Lancaster Shopping Center at 1645 Lititz Pike that previously was occupied by Michael’s.

Here is the retail space that closed in Lancaster in August 2019

Moyer's Book Barn, at 1419 Village Road in Strasburg, is closed for now because of its owner's illness. Moyer’s daughter Lisa Fritz said the store may open periodically in the fall, with updates posted on the store’s Facebook page, where there also is information about getting refunds for gift certificates.

Here are announcements made about retail spaces in Lancaster in August 2019

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, at 2108 Spring Valley Road in East Hempfield Township has announced that the store is under new management. Justin and Ellie Maener, of Lancaster, now own the location that was once previously operated by the company.

Rue21, a clothing store at the Tanger Outlets, will be closing in early September, the company announced.

Nike at Tanger Outlets will be expanding, which will cause Timberland, Famous Footwear, Bleacher Bums and Lids to move.

Farbo Co. moved its location in Lancaster city to a larger one near the Lancaster Central Market, at 9 W. Grant Street. Owned by James Farbo and his wife, Kate, Farbo Co. features a variety of board games, including role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

Musser's announced that all three remaining locations - two in Lancaster and one in Lebanon - will be closing. All three will close Oct. 17, and after the stores are remodeled they will reopen as Giant stores.

