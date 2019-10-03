Retail changes: Openings, news for retail spaces in Lancaster County in Sept. 2019

In September, three retail stores opened in Lancaster County.

One store moved.

Spirit Halloween opened in Lancaster, at 820 Plaza Boulevard. The store sells Halloween costumes and Halloween-themed party supplies.

Halloween City opened in Manheim Township, at 1645 Lititz Pike. The store sells Halloween costumes and Halloween-themed party supplies.

The Tatted Toy Guys opened in Elizabethtown, at 50 S. Market Street. The store features collectible toys from the 1970s through today, including He-Man, Thundercats, Care Bears and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Perfume Unlimited and Colognes moved from its location in East Lampeter Township, at 2359 Lincoln Highway East, to a spot in the Shops @ Rockvale, at 35 S. Willowdale Drive. The store sells several kinds of perfumes.